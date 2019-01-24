× Teen dies after go goes off the road, lands in frigid Delaware County creek

MUNCIE, Ind. –A Gaston teen died after his car went into a creek in Delaware County Wednesday night.

The Delaware County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Zachary Caldwell of Gaston.

The accident was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the 12000 block of West Bethel Pike east of County Road 775W, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said it appeared Caldwell’s car was heading east on Bethel Pike when it went off the side of the road, flipped over a guardrail and then landed upside down in the water.

People who saw the crash got into the water to help him. An ambulance took Caldwell to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Caldwell had been treated at the scene for hypothermia and those who went into the water were checked for exposure, police said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, according to the coroner’s office. The crash remains under investigation.