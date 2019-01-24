Silver Alert canceled for Nappanee teen after police safely locate her

Posted 7:15 pm, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:58PM, January 25, 2019

File photo

NAPPANEE, Ind. – The Statewide Silver Alert issued for a Nappanee teenager has been canceled.

Police say the 14-year-old girl who went missing on Dec. 15, 2019 has been found and she is safe.

Investigators originally said they believed the northern Indiana teen was in extreme danger.

This is the criteria for a Silver Alert in Indiana: 

  1. The person must be a missing endangered adult, missing endangered child, high risk missing person or have a mental impairment validated through a credible medical authority (physician, physician’s assistant, or nurse practitioner).
  2. There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help.
  3. A request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.
  4. Enter the missing endangered adult, and vehicle information (if applicable), into the Indiana Data and Communications System (IDACS) / National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

This is the criteria for an Amber Alert in Indiana: 

  1. The child must be under 18 years of age.
  2. The child must be believed to be abducted, AND in danger of serious bodily harm or death.
  3. There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help.
  4. Request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.
  5. Enter the child into IDACS/NCIC with message key EME.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photos have been removed from this story in an attempt to protect her identity. 

