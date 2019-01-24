× Shula’s Steak House to close at the end of February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Downtown Indy will lose another high-profile restaurant.

Shula’s Steak House, which has been located at the Westin Indianapolis for more than two decades, will close at the end of February, the chain confirmed.

A representative said the hotel–not the restaurant–made the decision. Shula’s didn’t discount the possibility of putting another restaurant in Indianapolis in the future.

Shardul Kiri, chief brand and marketing officer for Shula’s Restaurant Group, provided the following statement about the closure:

“Shula’s Steak House – Indianapolis, located in The Westin Indianapolis hotel, will be closing at the end of February. It’s been an honor to serve the community by providing years of Shula’s dedicated service and high-quality cuisine to those that have come through our doors since opening in 1998. We look forward to serving and seeing our Indianapolis guests again at any of our other 24 Shula brand locations throughout the country.”

The Shula’s restaurant chain was founded by Hall of Fame football coach Don Shula in 1989. It includes six different brands and more than 20 locations around the U.S.

It’s the second high-profile downtown restaurant to announce its closure in just a few days. Last week, the Hard Rock Café announced it would close in March.

