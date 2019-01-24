Search underway near Edinburgh’s Big Blue River Dam for person seen in water

Posted 6:00 pm, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, January 24, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline

EDINBURGH, Ind. – Authorities in Edinburgh are searching for a person spotted in the water near the Big Blue River Dam.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s assisting the town’s police and fire departments at the scene near State Road 252 and River Road.

The Big Blue River’s high water is restricting dive teams, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photos from the scene show large pieces of ice in the frigid water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.