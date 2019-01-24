Search underway near Edinburgh’s Big Blue River Dam for person seen in water

EDINBURGH, Ind. – Authorities in Edinburgh are searching for a person spotted in the water near the Big Blue River Dam.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s assisting the town’s police and fire departments at the scene near State Road 252 and River Road.

The Big Blue River’s high water is restricting dive teams, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photos from the scene show large pieces of ice in the frigid water.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.