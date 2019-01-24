× Rain exits leaving cold pouring into Indiana

That long-lasting rain is now heading into the New England states. That rain was actually record breaking for us! The long-standing record had actually been set in 1950 which was the wettest January on record. That year they had over 7 inches more rain than we have had this year, though, so we are still far away from that monthly rainfall record. The first of many cold fronts is now heading east. Already, though, we’ve got another cold front approaching. That one will allow the cold air to just pour in and drop our morning lows Friday into the low single digits. Wind chills will be subzero in the morning. Dangerous cold could mean school delays on Friday. Tomorrow’s cold will take your breath away. Thursday’s high will already be cold! Average high this time of the year is 36 but we’ll only struggle up to 28 degrees. We will be partly sunny so any peeks of sunshine will be pleasant. A few flurries are possible Thursday evening. Snow totals could get up to a quarter inch overnight which isn’t much but is just enough to make roads slick. The cold gets very real on Friday with a high of only 15 degrees and wind chills below zero to start. Temperatures continue to be on a roller coaster as the arctic air pumps in by the end of the week. We could even get a taste of the polar vortex (yes, that’s a real scientific term!) by next week.