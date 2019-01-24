Click here for delays and closings

Proceeds from teddy bears to help families of fallen Indiana officers go to police week

January 24, 2019

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Special teddy bears are being sold to help the families of a fallen Indiana officers go to Washington D.C. for police week in May.

The names of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett and Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts will be added to the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial this year.

Pickett was shot and killed in the line of duty last March, while Pitts died after he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a homicide suspect in May.

The proceeds from the bears, sold by America Going Blue, will help pay for the Pickett and Pitts family trips.

The stuffed animals feature the officers’ names and their departments’ badges. You must donate $25 or more to receive one.

Click here to learn more about the Pickett bear and here to learn more about the Pitts bear.

