Pacers’ Oladipo out for season with ruptured quad tendon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo is out for the season with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

An MRI confirmed the injury Thursday. The all-star guard will undergo surgery at a date to be determined later.

The injury happened as Oladipo ran back on defense in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game against Toronto at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Trainers had to drape a towel over his knee and take him off the floor on a stretcher.

Oladipo has undoubtedly been the Pacers’ best player since being acquired from Oklahoma City, along with Domantas Sabonis for Paul George in the summer of 2017.

He averaged 23.1 points per game in his first season in Indiana, earning his first all-star appearance and almost leading the team to an upset of LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Oladipo is averaging 18.8 points per game in 36 games this season. He missed 11 games earlier in the season with soreness in the same knee he injured Wednesday. The Pacers went 7-4 without him.

Former Pacers forward Paul George knows a thing or two about a season-ending injury. He suffered compound fracture in his right leg during the 2014 offseason, which left him only able to play six games. He said he texted Oladipo after he saw the injury to wish him well.

“It is tough, especially for a team that’s playing so well, and him just really holding it down over there. I feel for the fans, the city, the state for them to have to go through that again…it’s tough for the franchise,” he said.