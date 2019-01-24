Click here for delays and closings

Michael Jackson musical coming to Chicago

Posted 7:22 am, January 24, 2019

Michael Jackson performs on July 16, 1996. (Photo credit Francis Sylvain/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — A stage musical about Michael Jackson will premiere in Chicago later this year before heading to Broadway in 2020.

Officials said Wednesday that “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” will begin pre-Broadway performances at Chicago’s Nederlander Theatre on Oct. 29 and run through Dec. 1.

The previously confirmed musical, inspired by Jackson’s life and music, is still under development. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage is writing the book, using Jackson’s vast catalog of songs. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Jackson sold millions of records and was a 13-time Grammy winner. In 1983 he became an international icon with the release of “Thriller,” the best-selling album of all time with such hits as “Beat It” and “Billie Jean.” He died in 2009.

