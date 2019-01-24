Indiana legislators approve policies prohibiting sexual harassment

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana legislators are now covered by new policies prohibiting sexual harassment.

House members approved the policy in a unanimous voice vote Thursday after the Senate adopted a similar policy two weeks ago.

The new rules expressly forbid unwanted sexual advances by lawmakers, with language banning any sexual conduct with interns that was added after some experts faulted a draft policy for not including such a prohibition.

Indiana lawmakers weren’t previously covered by a specific sexual harassment policy, and the new rules were ordered in a bill adopted last year amid a wave of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in public office, Hollywood and the media that ignited the #MeToo movement.

