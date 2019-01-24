Fire on Indy’s southwest side still under investigation

Posted 11:07 am, January 24, 2019, by

House fire at Sumner Avenue and Arbor Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Thursday morning house fire on the city’s near southwest side is still under investigation .

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of Arbor Street and Sumner Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) officials reported that an alert passerby noticed the fire and called 911. IFD responded within minutes.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were visible from the front of the home. Firefighters reported that the house was being lived in, but no one was home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no loss amount has yet to be determined.

House fire at Sumner Avenue and Arbor Ave.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.