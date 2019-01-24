× DPW deploying crews on Indy roadways for overnight snow possibility

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works are deploying salt trucks ahead of what’s expected to be some snow showers and increasing wind speeds.

Roughly 80 DPW crews will be on roadways as of 11 p.m. Thursday salting streets as temperatures drop and snow begins to fall overnight, officials said.

Department spokesperson Charnay Pickett said there is the potential for accumulating snow and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and DPW crews will be prepared for those conditions.

In addition to plow trucks salting roadways, she indicated DPW forestry crews are being placed on standby in the event that wind or ice cause trees to fall and block streets.

DPW also planned to activate the Indy Snow Force Viewer as trucks hit streets so that Indy residents can track real-time movements of salt truck drivers.

“DPW would like to remind residents to drive with care when on the roads with plow and salt trucks. Keep three car lengths between your vehicle and the snow plow to allow a safe stopping distance for plow drivers and yourself,” Pickett said.

The agency is providing a list of tips for safe driving in winter weather. Those tips are available at indy.gov/snow.