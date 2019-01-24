× UPDATE: Murder suspect caught after police chase on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A murder suspect is in custody after police say he was involved in a police chase this morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers tried to make a traffic stop around 7 a.m. when the driver took off, leading officers on a brief pursuit.

The car stopped at the intersection of Prospect and Randolph in the Fountain Square area. During the chase, the passenger got out and ran off; police said the man was wanted on a murder warrant. SWAT and K9 officers were called to help with the search. Police were able to detain the driver. No one else was in the car.

Officers caught the suspect around 9:35 a.m. We’re still working to get more information about who the suspect is and what murder police think he’s involved in.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but those lockdowns have since been lifted.