Broadway in Indianapolis announces 2019-2020 schedule, including long-awaited debut of Hamilton

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This season’s schedule for Indianapolis Broadway shows is anchored by the long-awaited debut of Hamilton in the Circle City, as first reported by our newsgathering partners FOX59.

The series will also include the Indianapolis premieres of Come From Away, The Play That Goes Wrong and Anastasia.

Tickets are now available for the full season. Check out the full schedule below:

Fiddler on the Roof – Oct. 1 – 6, 2019

Old National Centre

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

Hamilton – Dec. 10-29, 2019

Old National Centre

Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

Come From Away – Jan. 21 – 26, 2020

Clowes Memorial Hall

This New York Times Critics’ pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The Play That Goes Wrong – Feb. 25 – Mar. 1, 2020

Clowes Memorial Hall

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You’d get The Play Goes Wrong, Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy!

Cats, Mar. 31 – Apr. 5, 2020

Clowes Memorial Hall

Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater—”Memory”.

Anastasia, May 26-31, 2020

Old National Centre

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Indianapolis at last. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

To order the season pass, click here. Prices for the six shows range from $236-$744.

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows except Hamilton.