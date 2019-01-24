× Bacon Fest, prom fashion show and Naptown Roller Derby and more! Highlighting central Indiana’s top events this weekend

Indy’s Baconfest 2019

Pavilion at Pan Am

Bacon lovers unite! On Saturday, Jan. 26, the 5th annual Baconfest is happening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pavilion at Pan Am downtown! Dig into bacon- & pork-inspired dishes from some of the best restaurants and chefs in the city! Enjoy plenty of beer, several full bars and more! Tickets start at $25. This event is for people 21+.

Naptown Roller Derby “Roller Derby Basics Workshop”

Ever wanted to give roller derby a try? Here’s your chance! Head to the Roller Derby Basics Workshop on Saturday, Jan. 26, inside Naptown Roller Derby’s private practice facility. This foundational workshop is for new skaters who are interested in learning basic roller derby skills and about Naptown in a fun, low-pressure environment. No experience is required and tickets are only $10. Plus, there will also be an informational post-clinic Q&A Session that will include info on the next steps to join Naptown Roller Derby.

Sophia’s Prom Fashion Show and Fundraiser

Sophia’s Prom boutique

Prom season is right around the corner, so why head to Sophia’s Prom boutique on Indy’s south side this Sunday, January 27., for their 2019 Fashion Show and Fundraiser. The fashion show will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a private shopping experience from 5:3 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is “Believe in your own magic!” All ticket sales and a portion of every dress purchased will go to Girls, Inc. of Central Indiana. Tickets are $20.

Polar Bear Pedal

Indianapolis City Market

Join Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett this Saturday for the 8th annual Polar Bear Pedal. The ride will kick off at 9 a.m. at the City Market downtown and will take the whole family pedaling their bicycles on a loop (approximately 10 miles) through the heart of Indy. This year’s route will specifically include the Old Southside neighborhood, targeted by Mayor Hogsett and the City of Indianapolis to receive community development investment as a part of the Lift Indy program. No ticket necessary—this event is free!

Indianapolis Art Center Student Show

Indianapolis Art Center

The 81st Annual Student Show exhibition is taking place Jan. 23 through Jan. 30 at the Indianapolis Art Center. This is the largest juried exhibition of work made Indianapolis Art Center students. Each year more than 400 works are submitted and only some of the works are selected by the judges to be displayed. The result is a breathtaking sampler of creativity and skilled artistic work from all walks of life, spanning years and years of art education inside the Indianapolis Art Center building.

