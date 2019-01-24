× A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central Indiana through Friday afternoon

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central Indiana from 11pm Thursday night through 1pm Friday. Low temperatures will in the single digits and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour will create wind chill ten to twenty degrees below zero. Friday will be a very cold day with highs in the mid-teens.

Light snow will develop Friday night and a 1-2″ accumulation is likely by Saturday morning.

This will be a cold weekend with highs near freezing.

More snow is likely Sunday night through Monday.

We’ll see single-digit lows across the area overnight.

A Wind Chill Advisory continues through Friday afternoon.

Wind chill Friday morning will fall ten to twenty degrees below zero.

Friday will be a cloudy, breezy day.

Highs will be in the teens Friday.

Light snow will develop late Friday night.

We’ll see snow showers Saturday.

Our seasonal snow deficit is shrinking.

1-2″ of snow is likely by Saturday morning.

More snow develops late Sunday.

Rain and snow showers are likely Monday.