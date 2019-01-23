× Victor Oladipo taken off court following apparent knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers star Victor Oladipo has been taken off the court Wednesday night after suffering an apparent knee injury.

In the second quarter at home against the Raptors, it appeared Oladipo’s right knee gave out during a non-contact play.

Pacers broadcaster Quinn Buckner commented, “I’m sick to my stomach…and I don’t get sick.”

He moved his arms in the air to acknowledge the crowd as he was stretchered off the court.

In the second half, the team announced that Oladipo suffered a serious injury and more information will be available after his scheduled MRI tomorrow.

Let's really, really, really, really hope that Vic is alright. Oladipo goes down with an apparent knee injury and it didn't look good. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/CA6LacMo87 — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

"Sick to my stomach." pic.twitter.com/vpVWvva3sT — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019

Oladipo, with arms in the air to acknowledge the @Pacers fans, is stretchered off the court. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/F6EVsZcsId — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) January 24, 2019