Victor Oladipo taken off court following apparent knee injury

Posted 8:08 pm, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42PM, January 23, 2019

Courtesy Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Pacers star Victor Oladipo has been taken off the court Wednesday night after suffering an apparent knee injury.

In the second quarter at home against the Raptors, it appeared Oladipo’s right knee gave out during a non-contact play.

Pacers broadcaster Quinn Buckner commented, “I’m sick to my stomach…and I don’t get sick.”

He moved his arms in the air to acknowledge the crowd as he was stretchered off the court.

In the second half, the team announced that Oladipo suffered a serious injury and more information will be available after his scheduled MRI tomorrow.

