× Rainy Wednesday morning with cold by the end of the week

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

We’ve had steady rain all night long with highest totals toward Lafayette and much less toward Shelbyville. We’re sitting in a warm, moist air mass right now but a cold front will slide through around lunchtime, dropping temperatures and winding down the wet weather. Because the temperatures will drop after lunch, we could get a few snowflakes on the tail end of our showers. No shoveling today, though. All the wet weather will be exiting by 4pm Wednesday. Thursday will be a rather quiet day. Highs will still be cold, only climbing into the upper 20s. A few flurries are possible but no accumulating snow quite yet. Temperatures drop off dramatically on Friday and continue to bounce around the following days. Light snow will fall over the weekend and it is again possible we’ll be shoveling.