LIVE: Peyton Manning accepts tourism award from Visit Indy

Person shot in neck on Indy’s east side

Posted 3:32 pm, January 23, 2019, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person has been shot in the neck on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened Wednesday afternoon in the 4000 block of N. Elizabeth St.

Aggravated assault detectives are being called to the scene. Aggravated assault is an attempt to cause serious bodily injury to another or to cause serious bodily injury purposely, knowingly or recklessly, with an extreme indifference to the value of human life.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.