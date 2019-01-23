× NRA President Oliver North to visit White County ahead of 2019 convention in Indy

WHITE COUNTY, Ind.– The President of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Retired Marine Corps Colonel Oliver North, will be in Monticello in April as the featured speaker for the 2019 White County Republican Lincoln Dinner.

Oliver is a Fox News host and best-selling author. He was named president of the NRA in 2018.

White County Republican Chair Shannon Mattix told WLFI they’re excited to host him.

“He brings not only that American Patriot background, but as Ronald Reagan once called him, he’s an American hero,” said Mattix. “That’s why we were excited when he agreed to come to White County.”

He’ll be overseeing the NRA convention in Indianapolis from April 26-28. Four years ago, the NRA attracted 70,000 attendees who left behind an economic impact of $55 million.

Visit Indy expects those numbers to climb for 2019 and again in 2023 when the NRA returns for an unprecedented third convention in 10 years.

The White County event is on April 13 at the Brandywine Best Western, located at 304 South 6th Street in Monticello. Ticket packages range in price from $60-$1,000.

Purchase tickets and find more information here.