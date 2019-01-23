× Johnson County officials call for changes after election day problems

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.– Johnson County officials plan to continue working with the software vendor that caused massive delays for voters on Nov. 6, but they are calling for several changes to the county’s contract with the company.

The Johnson County Commissioners adopted several recommendations from the county Election Board during a Wednesday meeting. The recommendations were based on the VSTOP investigation report prepared for the Indiana Secretary of State’s office, examining the problems that left voters standing in line for several house on election day.

The recommendations include the software vendor, Oklhahoma-based ES&S, crediting the county more than $53,000 for support services, in addition to software licensing fees.

The Commissioners are also calling for better testing and record-keeping to prove ES&S servers and systems are prepared for high voter turnout in future elections. The county is also calling for ES&S to provide more and better equipment for voting centers, as well as better training for Johnson County election officials in the event any problems come up in future elections.

ES&S would be required to provide an on-site trouble shooting team in the county, as well as contingency plans to handle issues that don’t break Indiana election law.

The recommendations came after the VSTOP investigation determined the election day “work around” provided by ES&S violated Indiana election law by making it impossible for voting centers to communicate with each other over the online system they were using. In theory, that would have made it possible for a person to vote at more than once voting center on election day.