Indy FOP taking ‘very proactive’ approach to body cam and new tech proposal for IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling for the city to bring body cameras to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers. The push comes as part of a citywide request for new crime-fighting technology.

The FOP will make the announcement at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to body cams, the FOP will ask for a license plate reading (LPR) system and a gun shot detection system.

License plate readers can be put on police cars or around the city like the blue light cams to let police see who is coming and going when a crime occurred.

The gun detection system would allow police to pinpoint where shots were fired.

“If we have an LPR platform in that area, we can go back and search specifically for red pickups that may match up," Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder said. As for gun shot detection, “Research has shown that probably 80% of shots fired incidents don't get reported to the police.”

The organization has been working on the proposal since May. It's part of their "Think Bigger" initiative.

“It's very easy to talk about why they are needed," Snyder said. "It's a whole other discussion to talk about how you get that done.”

The FOP is expected to talk cost at their announcement. For reference, the Lawrence Police Department leases their body camera systems for roughly $50,000 a year. The department is much smaller than IMPD, and currently has 44 body cam systems.