Hoosiers help those impacted by government shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- While the federal government shutdown continues some Hoosiers are stepping up to help those in need.

Each week the Grace Care Center at Grace Church in Noblesville opens its doors to hundreds of people with a food pantry and other services.

"This is just that stepping stone to help you throughout your week," pantry friend Cassandra Dean said. She's been visiting the pantry since 2017 after she says her mother passed away, her car was repossessed and she fled an abusive relationship.

"It was very traumatic and God sent them to me and since then they have been amazing. People don't understand the value of just the voice to speak up trust God and move ahead," Dean said.

Each week the people who shopping the aisles of the pantry know their next meal is provided for no matter the situation.

"We had exhausted all of our effort, our saving and just realized that through praying and through the Lord that he led us here and really changed our lives for better," Chrissy Harger said. "It's humbled me to come here and I never thought I would end up here but being here has changed my life."

But with the government shutdown, the church called in more volunteers and donations to be able to open its doors to those impacted.

"To welcome people in and help them realize that there are people that care about them, there are people that want to help them," Pastor Keith Carlson said.

Carlson said they expected about 100 more people.

The Hoosier hospitality is plenty beyond the church's walls too.

Dotted Line Divas runs a personal care pantry out of Union Chapel Church on East 86th St. in Indianapolis.

"This just helps them a little bit more on items that they can't afford," founder Christina Huffines said.

She founded the non-profit after falling on hard times herself and utilizing couponing. Now she uses the skill to help stock the pantry with toiletries for those in need.

"It was $1,281 and I spent $5.13," she said pointing to a receipt.

Huffines said they too are opening their doors to those impacted by the shutdown.

"They're not getting paid, so again, it's still a family in need right at this time," she said.

For more information about Dotted Line Divas click here.

For more information about the Care Center click here.