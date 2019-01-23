Hoosier Heights offers much more than the ultimate climbing experience in west Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Around this time of the month, the Valentine’s Day candy has officially hit the shelves and it becomes increasingly difficult to stick to those healthy New Year’s resolutions. So all this month, our Rachel Bogle is taking us to unique fitness facilities all across the city that may just reignite your resolution.

This week, we are headed to Hoosier Heights located near 96th and Michigan Rd. Inside the massive facility, you’ll find a low impact workout that will strengthen the body and maybe even spark a new favorite hobby that will have you reaching higher than ever before.

For Chuy Vidaurri, climbing wasn’t always on his radar— at least not until his brother was diagnosed with bone cancer in his femur.

“We were really close growing up and played soccer,” he explained. “But with the implant he got, he couldn’t do that anymore. So we kind of stumbled into climbing as an opportunity to continue doing something together.”

They started climbing at the Hoosier Heights location in Bloomington. Today—over 8 years later, Vidaurri is the general manager at Hoosier Heights Indianapolis.

And his brother?

“He’s actually the head setter and he’s just over on the other side of this wall working on the other side.”

At Hoosier Heights, you’ll something for everybody of all ages and experience levels, ranging from the kids’ wall, the ninja warrior style course called “The Dojo”, a fitness area, and walls as tall as 45 feet and a seemingly gravity-defying area known as the “snake.”

“It’s a great family activity. It’s a great way to just come in and everybody can do their own thing and stay busy and active and just do a little work out,” Vidaurri said.

Vidaurri might make climbing look easy, but he said one of the most important bits of advice is don’t forget to use your legs.

“Even though it seems like a lot of upper body, don’t dismiss what your lower body can still do for you when you’re climbing,” he said.

Like any other activity, climbing takes practice.

“Some of the steeper angles are definitely intimidating to look at. That just requires a little bit more fitness and it comes with time,” Vidaurri explained. “If you decide to get to that level or climb those features, I think just about everybody can get there.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Hoosier Heights Indianapolis:

Hoosier Heights has something for everybody across all ages and experience levels, including a kids’ wall, top rope climbing, bouldering, lead climbing, a fitness area, gear shop and a ninja-warrior style course called “The Dojo.”

They also offer party and event packages that are perfect for birthdays or other special events.

Any time school is out of session—like winter break, spring break, Thanksgiving break, etc., Hoosier Heights offers a kids camp. They typically last from 11am-5pm and offer plenty of fun activities to keep kids entertained and burn some of that extra energy.

A first-time day pass is $25 (which includes gear rental). After that day passes are $15. If you want to visit more frequently, you can opt for an individual or family membership (and there’s no limit to how many family members are included on that membership.)

When it comes to planning your first visit, you don’t need to make an appointment and a $25 first-time day pass will get you started.

“And that includes all the gear rental for your first visit and an orientation to walk you through the facility and show you the different climbing styles that we have and show you how to use everything,” he said.

After that, day passes are $15 dollars (which does not include shoe rental).

“With the day pass, you get access to the facility for the whole day. People are welcome to take a food break and run out and get some lunch or dinner and come back,” said Vidaurri.

If you fall in love with climbing and decide to come more frequently, you can opt for an individual or family membership.

For more information about Hoosier Heights Indianapolis, check out their website by clicking here.

