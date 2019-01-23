DPW crews treating Indy roadways to combat overnight freeze

Posted 5:53 pm, January 23, 2019, by

A DPW plow truck loads up with salt to pre-treat local roadways. (CBS4 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are treating city roadways ahead of what’s expected to be freezing temperatures in the metro.

Roughly 40 DPW salt trucks will be treating roadways from 11 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday morning, officials said.

Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight and DPW said its crews will be salting roadways to combat freezing due to Wednesday’s rainfall and prevent potentially hazardous road conditions.

Crews planned to concentrate their efforts on bridge decks, overpasses and major thoroughfares.

“DPW would like to remind residents to drive with care when on the roads with plow and salt trucks. Keep three car lengths between your vehicle and the snow plow to allow a safe stopping distance for plow drivers and yourself,” department spokesperson Charnay Pickett said.

The agency is providing a list of tips for safe driving in winter weather. Those tips are available at indy.gov/snow.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.