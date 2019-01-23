× City unveils 2019 transportation improvement plans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the investment of the first $126 million dollars of a larger $400 million road improvement project in Indianapolis.

The money will be put towards projects that will be completed this year.

The four year, $400 million plan was approved by the City-County Council in 2018.

With the $126 million put aside for this year, the city will resurface roads, repair bridges and improve pedestrian travel. You can find a full list of all the 2019 projects here.

“We wanted to get this list out today primarily so folks knew that these streets that are in the worst condition are going to be resurfaced and will not be strip patched,” said DPW Director Dan Parker. “There’s no sense in strip patching a street that’s going to be resurfaced later on.”

After the emergency last winter, the city has created a street maintenance team. DPW says the team has a staff of nearly 40 workers, and so far DPW has repaired 14,000 potholes across the city.

DPW asks drivers to continue reporting potholes.