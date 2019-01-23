× Baby gibbon first birth of new year at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The first birth of the new year at the Indianapolis Zoo just arrived.

Gibbons Elliot and Koko welcomed a new baby on Tuesday.

At this time, zoo officials do not know the gender since the baby is staying close to its mother.

With dark hair just like mother Koko’s, the tiny infant blends in well except for a little pink face peeking out under mom’s arm.

Elliot has been spending a lot of time sitting next to Koko and observing the newcomer. As gibbons are one of the few monogamous primates, Elliot will provide care as well, especially when the baby starts coming off mom at about 4 months.

The gibbons are native to the forests of Southeast Asia. Threats like deforestation and hunting have reduced their numbers by more than half in the past 50 years.