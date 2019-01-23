A cold front brought record rainfall and left colder air behind

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

We had a soggy Wednesday with record setting rainfall. The previous record was .90″ of rain in 1950. Today 1.15″ inches of rain came. The combination of heavy rain and mild temperatures melted and most the snow from this past weekend. After a day with highs temperatures near 50, a cold front moved across the state and temperatures fell during the afternoon.

It will be much colder for the rest of the week with highs and lows staying below freezing along with a chance for flurries.

A series of cold fronts will move across the state over the next seven days.

Late Friday more snow will develop and accumulating snow is likely Saturday.

Another chance for rain changing to snow will come early next week.

Temperatures tumbled during the day Wednesday.

We set a rainfall record Wednesday

Lows will fall into the teens overnight.

Highs will stay below freezing Thursday.

Expect a few flurries late Thursday.

Light snow will develop Friday night.

Light snow accumulations are likely Saturday.

Snow showers will continue Sunday.

We’ll have a rain/snow mix Monday.