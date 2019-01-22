Take a look at this: Niagara Falls freezes over

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

How can you really tell it’s cold outside? When Niagara Falls starts to freeze over!

Freezing temperatures in the area resulted in parts of the famous waterfalls icing over on the border between the United States and Canada.

Social media lit up with spectacular images captured by visitors.

Although it’s not uncommon for parts of the falls to freeze over, it definitely adds an extra layer of majesty — turning the wild and winding waterfalls into a white winter wonderland.

—

A tech start-up company is developing a luxury space hotel! It’s called the Aurora Station.

Officials say the hotel, which will orbit 200 miles above earth, can hold six people per trip.

It’s expected to make its debut in 2021, but the 12-day trips will cost a hefty $9.5 million.

—

Authorities responded after a golden retriever fell through the ice in Blue Ash, Ohio.

A firefighter waded through a frozen lake to rescue the trapped dog.

Its owner told local reporters the dog darted out the back door and onto the thin ice.

Rescuers used a pool noodle to get to the struggling dog, before pulling it to safety.

The pup was later reunited with its owner and is reportedly doing well.