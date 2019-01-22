Retired K-9 that served with IMPD, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department dies

K-9 Deputy Brix (Photo courtesy of the Hancock County Sheriff's Department)

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A retired K-9 that served with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department has died.

The sheriff’s department says K-9 Deputy Brix changed the department the moment he began his career there.

“He taught us that a patrol dog can be compassionate and social,” wrote the sheriff’s department. “Brix was a vital asset to our department. You will be missed by all Brix!”

Brix retired from the force last June.

“Now go enjoy your walk on heavens streets and continue to watch over us,” the sheriff’s department said to Brix.

Officers want the community to keep Brix’s handler, Deputy Scott Chapman, in their thoughts and prayers.

