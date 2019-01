HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – An overturned semi closed I-74 in Hendricks County Tuesday morning.

The crash near Ronald Reagan Parkway and 56th Street was causing problems for eastbound and westbound drivers.

The semi ended up in the grassy media and overturned, blocking lanes in each direction.

Indiana State Police said the driver wasn’t hurt. At least one lane will be blocked on both sides for an undetermined amount of time.

