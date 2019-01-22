× Indiana chef will cook at Super Bowl, again!

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – An Indiana woman will serve fans at the Super Bowl next week, and WLFI reports it isn’t her first time cooking on football’s largest stage.

Lafayette native Lauren Reed is the chef at the Farm at Prophetstown. It’s a restaurant that focuses primarily on farm-to-table catered dinners.

For the past two years, she has been a cook for the VIP tailgates for the Indianapolis Colts through Bullseye Event Group.

Last year, Bullseye selected her to be an assistant chef for the 2018 Super Bowl, and this year they asked her to join their group again in Atlanta, WLFI reports.

She will be serving active NFL Players and celebrities at the big tailgate, and she’ll be working alongside celebrity chefs.

Fortunately, you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars traveling to Atlanta and attending the event to try Reed’s cooking. You can check it out at Farm at Prophetstown instead. They recently released their 2019 schedule.