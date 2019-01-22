× Hoosiers encouraged to look into schooling options

STATEWIDE — All week long, parents and students in the Hoosier state are being encouraged to look into all their schooling options.

It’s all part of the 9th annual National School Choice Week.

The week will feature more than 900 events and activities across Indiana, including open-house events, school fairs, home-school information sessions, and other celebrations.

Officials say the week is meant to encourage students and parents to find the best educational setting to help kids succeed.

“We all know kids are all different they learn at different speeds in different ways. Having all of these options available, to families so they can access the best educational environment, so their kid can thrive, it’s unbelievable,” explained Institute for Quality Education President Betsy Wiley.

Options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.

In Indiana, 18% of students are attending schools other than the one they live closest to.

To find an event closest to you, click here.