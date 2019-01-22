× Freezing rain this evening, heavy rain overnight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Rain and freezing rain will spread across the state this evening. Since roads and other surfaces have been sitting at less than 20 degrees for the better part of three days, a short period of freezing rain will some icy spots on bridges and overpasses mainly north of I-70.

We’ll have gusty winds from the south overnight and temperatures will rise after Midnight. Up to an inch of rain is likely through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will not be as cold overnight and highs will be above freezing Wednesday. We’ll reach our high temperature in the morning and as temperatures fall in the afternoon rain will change to snow showers. No accumulation is expected.

We’ll have another chance for snow showers Thursday.

Late Friday more snow will develop and accumulating snow is likely Saturday.

Another chance for rain changing to snow will come Monday.

Low temperatures will begin rising after Midnight.

Heavy rain is likely Wednesday morning.

Rain will continue through midday.

Up to one inch of rain is likely through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will fall Wednesday afternoon.

Accumulating snow is likely Saturday.

Rain will change to snow Monday.