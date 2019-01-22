Dream of driving the Wienermobile? Oscar Mayer is looking for ‘Hotdoggers’

Posted 5:42 pm, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55PM, January 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If it was your childhood dream to drive the Wienermobile and you’re looking for a new job, Oscar Mayer has a proposition for you.

The company is taking applications for its next fleet of drivers, called “Hotdoggers.”

Drivers will act as their own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching ideas around the country.

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

Applications will be accepted through the end of the month and the position is for one year.

If you’re an outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, college graduate with a big appetite for adventure, the company asks you to send your resume to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E. Verona Ave.

Verona, WI 53593

Or email it to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com

Click here to learn more information about the role.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.