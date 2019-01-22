Dream of driving the Wienermobile? Oscar Mayer is looking for ‘Hotdoggers’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If it was your childhood dream to drive the Wienermobile and you’re looking for a new job, Oscar Mayer has a proposition for you.
The company is taking applications for its next fleet of drivers, called “Hotdoggers.”
Drivers will act as their own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching ideas around the country.
Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.
Applications will be accepted through the end of the month and the position is for one year.
If you’re an outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, college graduate with a big appetite for adventure, the company asks you to send your resume to:
Oscar Mayer
Attn: Hotdogger Position
560 E. Verona Ave.
Verona, WI 53593
Or email it to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com