Dream of driving the Wienermobile? Oscar Mayer is looking for ‘Hotdoggers’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If it was your childhood dream to drive the Wienermobile and you’re looking for a new job, Oscar Mayer has a proposition for you.

The company is taking applications for its next fleet of drivers, called “Hotdoggers.”

Drivers will act as their own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and pitching ideas around the country.

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.

Applications will be accepted through the end of the month and the position is for one year.

If you’re an outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, college graduate with a big appetite for adventure, the company asks you to send your resume to:

Oscar Mayer Attn: Hotdogger Position 560 E. Verona Ave. Verona, WI 53593 Or email it to: wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com

