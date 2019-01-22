× Firefighter taken to hospital as crews battle fire in downtown Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. – A firefighter was taken to the hospital as crews responded to a fire at a Frankfort business Tuesday morning that effectively shut down the downtown area.

According to the Frankfort Fire Department, someone walking past a pet grooming business at 50 W. Washington St. noticed the fire around 9:30.

Crews arrived within two minutes and saw smoke coming from the building. Frankfort police have asked people to avoid the downtown area due to the fire.

A firefighter was pulled out of the building and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Other firefighters rescued the individual after a “mayday” call.

Frankfort City Light & Power has had to shut down power in the area as a precaution.