Cold Tuesday morning; mild and rainy by the evening

Posted 7:04 am, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, January 22, 2019

We're off to a really cold start again Tuesday morning with wind  chills rather close to zero.

Highs will climb all the way back into the 30s by Tuesday afternoon.  That's where we should be this time of the year!

The oranges, purples, and pinks show where the winter weather will be most impactful today.  Notice Indianapolis is NOT included in those colors!  We'll just get rain today.

Rain moves in after 5 p.m., but Indianapolis may not get rain until 6-8 p.m. and Richmond after 8 p.m.  Rain will continue all night.

Highs will top off at 41 Wednesday morning but fall to the 30s by lunchtime.  We could even get flurries by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are on a complete roller coaster all week, bottoming out again on Friday and slowly climbing through the weekend.  Expect flurry chances all week long.

