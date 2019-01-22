CBS4 Big Game Giveaway

Posted 7:31 pm, January 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51PM, January 22, 2019

We’re helping one lucky viewer throw the ultimate party for the big game! The prize is a 50” TV and a $500 Kroger gift card!

PLEASE BE PATIENT WHEN WAITING FOR THE CONTEST FORM TO DISPLAY… IT MAY TAKE THE ENTRY FORM A FEW MOMENTS TO LOAD BELOW.

While you’re waiting, check out this game-day chicken corn chili that is a sure-fire crowd pleaser – it’s a tasty twist that’s perfect for your party. Hassle-free salsa adds a little kick without the work – and tender chicken breast is low fat, so it’s a healthy alternative too! Click here to get the recipe from Kroger.

