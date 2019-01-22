× 911 hold times increasing in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Emily Gibson was at friend’s house in Indianapolis when she learned of a possible emergency situation happening at her home in Hendricks County.

But when Gibson, 25, picked up her phone and called 911, she was greeted not by a dispatcher, but by a recording.

“’Do not hang up,’ and it was the same thing over and over again about how someone would be with you,” Gibson told IndyStar. “They kept saying, ‘Do not hang up.’ ”

Seconds turned to minutes. Minutes “felt like an eternity.” And by the time someone got on the phone, at least three minutes had passed, Gibson said. She was then transferred to Hendricks County, where someone immediately answered, she said.

No one was harmed in the November incident. But it points to a problem that’s been plaguing Marion County: a dearth of 911 dispatchers, who are handling a high volume of calls. The county has struggled with low staffing levels since 2011, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. As a result, the average wait time for 911 calls in the county steadily climbed last year.

While the averages were nowhere near three minutes, data provided by the sheriff’s office found that the highest average hold time was 31 seconds in November, when the center received 75,262 calls. In an emergency, every second matters.

“I was seriously stressing out,” Gibson said, “I was thinking, thank God I’m not in cardiac arrest or someone who’s with me is not, because they would be dead right now.”

The lowest average hold time in Marion County was 12 seconds in February, when the center received a little over 67,000 calls, according to the data.

What’s the acceptable length of time for a 911 call? The sheriff’s office noted the standard set by the National Emergency Number Association. The group, which focuses on 911 policy, calls for 90 percent of all 911 calls to be answered within 10 seconds and 95 percent of 911 calls to be answered within 20 seconds.

Between June 1 and July 27 this year, 62 percent of calls made during that time were answered in 10 seconds or less, according to available data from the sheriff’s office. Seventy-one percent of the calls were answered in 20 seconds or less.

Of those 157,024 calls, 25 were in the queue for more than five minutes.

