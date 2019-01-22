× 2 shows scheduled for Dave Matthews Band at Ruoff in June

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Dave Matthews Band will play a pair of shows at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in June.

The performances are part of the band’s 2019 North American summer tour. Fans can see them at Ruoff on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, as part of the 2019 Coors Light Concert Series

Online ticket presales for the DMB Warehouse Fan Association begin on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. City card members can buy presale tickets beginning Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 21 at 10 p.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Each ticket purchase can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from Dave Matthew Band’s 2018 tour. Visit this website for more information.

Before touring North America this summer, the band will visit several European cities, kicking off with a March 6 show in Munich, Germany.

The Grammy-winning band has sold more than 24 million tickets and 38 million CDs and DVDs since its inception. With the release of 2018’s Come Tomorrow, the band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

You can find more about the tour and upcoming tour dates at the band’s website.