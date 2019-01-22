1 person killed in triple shooting, north side businesses hit with gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person was killed and two others were shot inside their car on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first responded to St. Vincent Hospital around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a radio run that three people had been shot. They found a car with multiple bullet holes at St. Vincent.

One of the victims died at the hospital. A second victim was taken into surgery in critical condition. Police say the third victim is stable.

Investigators discovered the shootings happened in the eastbound lane of West 86th Street near Ditch Road. IMPD found about 25 shell casings in the roadway.

Local businesses were also caught in the gunfire. Bullets shattered the window at Kiara’s Eye Brow Threading.

Police say no other cars were hit.

Investigators believe the shootings were planned, and the victims were targeted.

Police says a second vehicle was involved, and they hope to talk with the surviving victims to get details about that vehicle.

Security video from a nearby Village Pantry also is being examined by investigators.