Click here for delays and closings

Woman missing from her Plainfield apartment subject of intense search in Hendricks County

Posted 3:41 am, January 21, 2019, by

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Authorities from several police and other emergency agencies are engaged in a search for a woman who was reported missing shortly after midnight Monday.

Michelle Smith, 51, lives at Stafford Pointe Apartments in Plainfield. She was reported missing by family at 12:44 a.m., and had been gone at least three hours at that point, according to a Plainfield Police spokeswoman. The family began an immediate search when they realized Smith was gone.

Smith is described as an African American, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark colored coat — possibly a black military-style pea coat– and black boots.

Authorities have established a search perimeter in the vicinity of the woman’s apartment, spreading out for several blocks in every direction. Police are employing two search drones for aerial surveillance, and an Indiana State Police helicopter also is assisting with the hunt. Firefighters and police are  conducting the ground search.

Authorities have checked all of Smith’s known spots of interest. They’ve also checked two nearby highway rest stops,  nearby businesses and other buildings and the Hendricks Regional Hospital medical complex across the street from the Smith’s apartment complex.

Police say Michelle Smith is mentally-challenged and wears hearing aids, although they’re unsure if she has her hearing aids at this point.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.