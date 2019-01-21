Want to pray with the Pope? There’s an app for that

Posted 5:48 pm, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, January 21, 2019

Screenshots show the Pope's new Click to Pray app.

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis is proving he is “very much a pope of the 21st century” by launching a smartphone app in hopes of encouraging the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics – particularly millennials – to pray more.

According to the Catholic News Agency, the free iOS and Android app called “Click to Pray” is intended to connect Catholics to a “Worldwide Network of Prayer with the Pope” through their smartphones and tablets.

The app is available in six languages and has an accompanying website, clicktopray.org.

Father James Martin, a consultant to the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communication, told FOX Business that “Francis is very much a pope of the 21st century, and so he knows that in order to reach people, he has to use every medium available… And when it comes to spreading the Gospel, no medium should be seen as ‘beneath us.’”

Pope Francis is already very active on social media with Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. On Twitter alone, he has more than 17.8 million followers. The Pope also reportedly plans to join Snapchat in the near future.

