INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Eastbound I-70 is back open after a crash involving an overturned semi caused a partial closure Monday.

The crash happened on I-70 eastbound near Harding Street, just south of downtown Indianapolis.

Two lanes of the interstate were blocked after the crash and the ramp from Harding to eastbound I-70 was partially blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police.

