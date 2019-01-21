Teens spend ’30 frigid minutes’ stranded in Buck Creek before being rescued

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two teenage hikers were rescued from the frigid waters of Buck Creek on Monday.

Fire officials say the hikers, ages 17 and 18, were on a “log hopping adventure” when they fell into the cold water shortly before 4 p.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to scene in the 5600 block of S. Carroll Road after a passerby called 911. That’s on the southeast side.

IFD says the teens spent “30 frigid minutes” on a pile of logs in the creek before crews were able to rescue them.

Thankfully, neither of the teens was injured during the incident, according to IFD.

