Take a look at this: Police officers blast ‘Let It Go’ while patrolling streets

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

Some police officers in Massachusetts decided to make the best of a frozen situation over the weekend!

They enlisted Elsa’s help as they cruised down the Somerville streets — enforcing the town’s snow parking policy.

The video was taken a little before 9 p.m. on Saturday, so residents with noise complaints simply had to “Let it go, let it go.”

Patients and nurses at the Methodist Children’s Hospital sang along to Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ to try to entice the superstar into a visit.

The hashtag “JT See Me” caught on, and Timberlake surprised the kids with a visit before his San Antonio show.

He went from room to room, talking and taking pictures with everyone.

One lucky fan even got VIP treatment, taking a limo to the show and sitting front row next to the stage!