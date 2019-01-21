Silver Alert in effect for missing woman as Carmel police investigate disappearance

CARMEL, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing central Indiana woman who may be in danger.

According to the Carmel Police Department, Beth Tiffany-Walker, 50, was last seen in Indianapolis at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Tiffany-Walker is about 5’6” and 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was driving a green 2000 Honda Civic four-door car with Indiana license plate 871LNW.

Police said she was seen leaving InTown Suites, 5820 West 85th St., Indianapolis, with 36-year-old Michael Lawless. Police said Lawless has a nationwide extradition warrant for violation of parole on a robbery charge.

Police said a missing persons report concerning Tiffany-Walker was filed on Jan. 13.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or call 911.