Looking to give back? Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- There’s more than 900 children currently on the wait list for Big Brothers Big Sisters here in Central Indiana.

That’s longer than it ever has been before.

This month, the organization is asking people to consider being a Big Brother or Big Sister and make a difference in a child’s life.

For Rob Puma, his journey to becoming a big brother took a little time.

“I had considered being a big probably about five years before I actually did it.” Puma said.

Three years ago though, he decided to sign up and hasn’t looked back since.

“I just wanted to more and have a greater impact and do things in the community and make a bigger difference.”

Rob was matched with little brother Xavier three years ago, when he was just 8-years-old. Since then the two have covered a lot of ground.

Right now, hundreds of boys and girls are on the waiting list for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

Some are waiting over a year to be matched.

“When people sign up they sign up to give back but it ends up benefiting them and their life along the way,” explained BBBSCI CEO Darcy Palmer-Shultz.

70% of those on the waiting list are young boys, desperately in need of a mentor.

Requirements to be a Big Brother/Big Sister

You need to be at least 19-years-old

Be able to commit to at least a year

Spend between 4 and 6 hours a month with your little.

There are also other options. You could be a Big Couple or big friend.