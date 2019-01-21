× Heavy rain rain and more snow this week for central Indiana

The coldest air since last winter has arrived as Monday morning started with low temps below zero.

Temperatures will not be as cold overnight and highs will be above freezing Tuesday.

Rain will spread across the state Tuesday afternoon. Since roads and other surfaces have been sitting at less than 20 degrees for the better part of three days, a short period of freezing rain may cause some icy spots on bridges and overpasses.

Rain will change to snow before ending Wednesday morning, no accumulation is expected.

We’ll have another chance for snow late Thursday and accumulating snow is possible this weekend.

Low temperatures will fall in the teens overnight and begin rising after Midnight.

Highs will get above freezing tomorrow.

Rain and fog will develop late tomorrow.

Rain may mix with freezing rain far a brief time Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain is likely early Wednesday.

Rain will change to snow Wednesday.

Up to one inch of rain is likely through Wednesday morning.

Our seasonal snow is getting closer to normal.

We’ll have a chance for snow Thursday.

More snow is coming this weekend.