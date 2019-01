INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Devour Indy kicked off today with more than 150 restaurants showcasing exquisite three-course menus.

Guests can take advantage of these menus now through Sunday, Feb. 3.

Presented by Faegre Baker Daniels, Devour Indy is welcoming a dozen new restaurants to the mix this winter.

Click an area of town below to explore participating restaurants:

Downtown

Eastside

Midtown

Northside

Southside

Westside