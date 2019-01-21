Click here for delays and closings

Frigid air pouring into Central Indiana

Posted 6:44 am, January 21, 2019

Before the sun rises, it’ll look like daybreak because of how bright the light is off of the moon.  Just beautiful. Highs will be way below the average today!  We’ll struggle to climb into the teens and wind chills will be subzero all morning and just in the single digits this afternoon.

Tuesday will be just as cold in the morning but a southerly wind will help us climb into the upper 30s for the afternoon.  It’ll also be rather windy and rain will develop Tuesday afternoon. Low pressure will swing through, pushing rain and eventually a slight wintry mix Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM.Temperatures are a roller coaster all through the weekend.  Our next chance for snow- again- comes Friday into Saturday.

